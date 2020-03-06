MONTREAL -- Laval police believe that a 31-year-old man arrested last October for alleged sexual assaults may have committed more crimes in Laval and on the north shore.

[Victimes d’agression sexuelle recherchées]En octobre dernier, le SPL a procédé à l’arrestation de Mohamad Mahdi, âgé de 31 ans, pour des agressions sexuelles survenues à Laval et sur la Rive-Nord.

At the time of the alleged acts, Mohamad Mahdi was working as a computer technician for a cable company. Officers say he visited homes for equipment installations on July 26 in Sainte-Thérèse de Blainville and Sept. 6 in Laval.

He allegedly sexually assaulted his victims on these occasions.

Mahdi appeared at the Laval courthouse on Oct. 17 to be charged with several counts, including sexual assault and forcible confinement. He was released on conditions and will be back in court next Monday.

Laval police investigators are asking anyone who could have been a victim of this man to contact them and file an official complaint.

The case prompted the authorities to deploy the serial crime investigation management structure (GECS), coordinated by provincial police.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 6, 2020.