Laval police investigating possible arson at printing company
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 9:34AM EDT
A printing business on Boulevard des Laurentides and rue de Provence in Laval was destroyed by flames Sunday night.
The blaze erupted in the Laval Click building around 11 p.m., according to firefighters. When they arrived on-scene, the fire had grown significantly, gutting the building.
No one was injured.
The Laval Police arson squad will be dispatched to the scene to determine the exact cause and circumstances of the fire.
They believe it was intentionally set.
The scene remains under police surveillance until further notice.
Latest Montreal News
- Community hearings for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women begin in Montreal
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q-400 plane crashes, catches fire at Kathmandu airport
- Former military reservist pleads guilty to second-degree murder
- Laval police investigating possible arson at printing company
- Advocacy group calls on governments to act on sugary, alcoholic drinks