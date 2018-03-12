

CTV Montreal





A printing business on Boulevard des Laurentides and rue de Provence in Laval was destroyed by flames Sunday night.

The blaze erupted in the Laval Click building around 11 p.m., according to firefighters. When they arrived on-scene, the fire had grown significantly, gutting the building.

No one was injured.

The Laval Police arson squad will be dispatched to the scene to determine the exact cause and circumstances of the fire.

They believe it was intentionally set.

The scene remains under police surveillance until further notice.