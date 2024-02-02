The City of Laval is getting a new library and cultural centre, with the Quebec government contributing $44 million to the project.

The development, scheduled to open in 2027, will be be built near the Montmorency metro station in downtown Laval.

Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer said a response to the city's ever-growing population, with 4,000 new citizens moving there every year.

"We do want culture to take more place in Laval, we used to be the region in Quebec with the lowest investment in culture per habitants, and I think this has to change," he said.

Boyer said the centre will involve "15 different organizations that work in theatre, music, dance [and] literature."

It will also include a green roof, with the goal of becoming LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified.

A 2020 survey of Laval residents indicates it's what the people want.

"About 28 per cent of people who say they're going to use the library are recent immigrants, people who may not have access to the technologies and the best books," said Christopher Skeete, MNA for the Sainte-Rose district.

"They're going to have a place to go to sit down in a quiet space, a beautiful space downtown, near their homes and have access to their dose of culture."

The library announcement comes days after Laval approved a zoning change that will transform former farmland into a movie studio.

The loss of green space in these two projects has Mayor Boyer promising a linear park along Du Souvenir Boulevard.

"We are planning on a new park that will be one block away. It's a one-kilometre-long park that will take place where we currently have parking spots now."

The City of Laval has put out a call for tenders for the new cultural centre and aims to break ground this fall.