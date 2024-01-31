Laval greenlights construction of massive film studio project

And...ACTION!

If all goes according to plan, the City of Laval is hoping a recently approved multi-million dollar project could eventually become Hollywood North Shore, transforming the film industry in the region and beyond.

City officials have approved the rezoning of a massive swath of farmland on the eastern side of the island to construct a collection of film studios, including one that will be among North America's biggest.

Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer said the $200 million Trudel Studios (Cité du cinéma) project will employ around 100 permanent workers in addition to dozens of contract workers, extras, caterers and other personnel when big productions are ongoing.

He added that it will generate around $3 million for the city per year.

"It's also very interesting for us for all of the smaller businesses that will benefit," said Boyer. "There's a lot of trickledown effect for smaller businesses in Laval but also all of the greater Montreal surroundings."

The Trudel Studios project will include seven studios in the Saint-François district for film and television production.

Some groups argue that the land should be rezoned as permanent agricultural land.

Farmers have been renting blocks of the land and tending to it in recent years, but it has never been rezoned.

"We know that the climate and agri-food prices are sending us signals that we must listen to," said Isabella Pasinato of Mères au Front Laval. "We have an opportunity to conserve these lands. They are located in the Saint Lawrence lowlands and represent only two per cent of the Quebec territory that is cultivatable, and it should be a priority for the short, medium and long term."

Mères au Front believes there should be a systemic approach when engaging in major projects such as Trudel Studios.

"We need to grow more and more local food. This is the message that we want to send," said Pasinato.

Boyer said that due to there being no wetlands, trees or forested area, the land in question was ideal for the studio project, and the economic benefits outweighed the environmental impact.

"It was always intended to be developed... It was an option to us that was receivable because there are no wetlands, no forests and the zoning was not intended for agriculture," he said. "For us, we believe it's a good opportunity, not only for Laval but for Quebec."

Boyer said construction should begin in 2024, adding he is excited about what the project could mean for the film industry in the area.

"It will be a brand new industry for Laval and the North Shore," said Boyer. "To us, that's also part of the interest in the project. It's going to diversify the economy, make it more resilient, and we know there are big needs in the industry. If this project goes forward, it would double the capacity to produce films and series here in Quebec."