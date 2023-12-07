Laval: For the first time, police seize 3D-printed gun during arrest

In a first for Laval police, officers seized a 3D-printed revolver last week during a routine interception.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said that on Nov. 28, officers pulled over a vehicle in connection with a violation of the Highway Safety Code.

While checking ID and documents, one of the occupants of the vehicle falsely identified himself, police said.

The two occupants were placed under arrest, and while searching the suspects, police seized a 3D-printed revolver from one of them. A small quantity of drugs and false identification were also seized.



According to the LPS, the possession of a 3D-printed firearm is an emerging phenomenon in Quebec as police battle the phenomenon of gun-related urban violence.

The 30-year-old alleged to be carrying the 3D weapon appeared at the Laval courthouse on a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon.

He remains in custody and will return to court on Jan. 18.



- With files from The Canadian Press