Laval fire damages strip mall
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 7:22AM EST
A fire broke out early Thursday morning at an empty storefront in Laval.
Flames were spotted coming from 523 Des Laurentides Blvd., north of De la Concorde Blvd., around 4 a.m.
When the first crew of firefighters arrived they called for help because the fire was spreading.
Within two hours the fire was under control.
The establishment that caught fire was the former location for a window and glass company which has since moved. It shared space in a strip mall with two other companies that appear to have closed down.
Nobody was hurt by the fire.
Investigators are now trying to determine the cause.
