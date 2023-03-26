Laval community calls on city to pick up garbage piling up on property

Jun Yao Wang and her mother, Qing Jie Li, say they are at their wit's end.

The edge of their property on Chemin des Cageux near du Tremblay Street in Laval has become a dumping ground.

"We have a door, and we have some large [cardboard] boxes," said Wang.

The problem started in September.

Wang says new neighbours moved in and threw their garbage on the corner of their property that borders the sidewalk.

Since then, the 25-year-old says other people in the neighbourhood have been adding to the pile.

"It's stacking up," she told CTV News.

The City of Laval is supposed to collect oversized items once a month.

One resident says she put her sofa out the day before the February collection date, but crews never came. On Sunday, the sofa sat at the bottom of the pile, covered in snow.

Long-time Laval residents say this is not a new problem. They complained to the city multiple times and say nothing has ever changed.

Li has also filed multiple complaints. When she made one for the neighbour's garbage, city crews disciplined her for the trash being out too early instead of clearing it away.

"She filed a complaint online on Monday, and the city told her they would come and check for the problem, and next morning they put a warning sticker on our door," says her daughter.

Residents are now waiting to see if the garbage will be picked up this month but say they aren't holding out hope. The collection date is this Wednesday.

The City of Laval said no one was available for an interview Sunday.