Laurent Duvernay-Tardif putting NFL career on hold to do his residency
Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is putting his NFL career on hold once again.
Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press on Wednesday he has received four contract offers from NFL clubs — he wouldn't divulge the teams — but is putting football on the back burner after being accepted into a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, starting next month.
The veteran offensive lineman has been an unrestricted NFL free agent since March. He's not retiring, rather he's taking care of medical requirements needed to become a physician.
He plans to reassess both his football interest as well as that of prospective NFL clubs in September.
"I'm going to prioritize medicine . . . and we'll see in September if there's a fit," Duvernay-Tardif said in a telephone interview. "After eight years in the NFL, and I don't want to sound pretentious by saying this, but I think I've earned the right to do what's best for me and not just for football and kind of bet on myself a little bit.
"I'm really comfortable with the risk and I'm pretty confident there's going to be an offer on the table in September if I want it. And if I want it I'll take it. If medicine is going well and I feel like I've got to be out there in front of 80,000 people to play the sport I love, well, I'll go but I think I want it to be more on my terms."
Duvernay-Tardif said he has been transparent and up front with interested clubs regarding his medical commitments.
"I thought it was best I be straightforward and say the best move for me was to start my residency in July but I was open to maybe making a move in September," he said. "Interestingly, some teams were pretty open to that idea.
"I have another passion that I've worked hard the past 14 years to maintain with the requirement of football... and I can't jeopardize that after all I've done."
Duvernay-Tardif said if a return to the NFL is in the cards, he's confident he'll be able to take a five-month leave to resume his pro career.
"By the time September arrives, I'm going to know whether it (football) is going to affect my curriculum or not," he said. "After waking up at 6 a.m. to do rounds at the hospital for two months, I'm going to know what I want to do.
"I will stay in shape because I don't want my physical condition to be an obstacle to me going back."
FILE - New York Jets guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (72) blocks during the team's NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Duvernay-Tardif is putting his NFL career on hold — again. The 31-year-old Canadian offensive lineman told The Canadian Press on Wednesday, June 8, that he will begin a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital next month. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
The move isn't surprising. After finishing last season with the New York Jets, the six-foot-five, 321-pound Duvernay-Tardif told Canadian reporters he had medical-school considerations to address this winter in addition to his NFL future.
He received his doctorate in medicine and a master’s degree in surgery from McGill University in 2018, and Duvernay-Tardif said medical graduates usually had four years to start their residency.
"McGill always told me the rules were the rules," he said. "You've got eight years to complete your doctorate and four years after you graduate to apply for residency.
"I graduated in 2018 and so I knew as of July 1 2022 I'd have to be enrolled in a residency program . . . I'm pretty excited about it."
It's not the first time Duvernay-Tardif has decided to leave pro football. Shortly after helping the Kansas City Chiefs secure a Super Bowl victory, the Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., native became the first NFL player to opt out of the '20 season to battle the COVID-19 pandemic working at a Montreal long-term care facility.
Duvernay-Tardif was widely recognized for his decision. He was a co-recipient of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s top athlete and named ESPN’s Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year, as well as one of Sports Illustrated’s 2020 Sportspersons of the year.
He also served on the NFL Players’ Association’s COVID-19 task force and remains on the union's health-and-safety committee.
Duvernay-Tardif returned to Kansas City last season expecting to battle for his starting spot. But he suffered a broken hand during training camp that sidelined him for a month.
When Duvernay-Tardif rejoined the team, he was inactive as rookie Trey Smith, a '21 sixth-round draft pick, had become the Chiefs’ starting right guard. In November, Duvernay-Tardif waived his no-trade clause, allowing Kansas City to deal him to the Jets.
The 31-year-old started seven of his eight games at right guard for the Jets (4-13), who finished last in the AFC East.
Duvernay-Tardif said while he still has a strong passion for football, he could walk away from the game content with his career accomplishments.
"Absolutely," he said. "When I opted out, I was comfortable with the idea of not going back on a football field after winning a Super Bowl and I think I have that same mindset.
"For me, it would be a matter of the fit, the culture of the team I'm going to, the chance of winning the Super Bowl. And more importantly, does it fit with medicine and do I feel like I can put medicine on hold for five months to do that?"
Duvernay-Tardif was already in medical school when Kansas City took him in the sixth round of the ’14 NFL draft out of McGill. He initially played football during the NFL season, then spent his off-season continuing his medical studies.
Duvernay-Tardif started 57-of-60 career games with Kansas City. He made his first NFL start in 2015 and helped the Chiefs earn a 31-20 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2, 2020.
Recently, the CEGEP school Duvernay-Tardif attended named its locker room after him. In Quebec, students attend high school through to Grade 11, then attend a CEGEP institution for two years, participating in programs that prepare them for either university or the job market.
"That was pretty sweet," Duvernay-Tardif said. "I wasn't sure how I was going to react but, man, I got emotional.
"At McGill, I was studying so much that I wasn't really part of the camaraderie (of dressing room) because I was always in the library missing practices. During my time at the college I went, I really felt like I was part of something and it was amazing. A lot of good memories there."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
Crown drops case in shipbuilding leak trial
The Crown is dropping its case against federal bureaucrat Matthew Matchett, accused of leaking secret cabinet documents about a $700-million shipbuilding contract.
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
Graphic messages presented in trial of Amanda Todd's alleged cyberbully
Graphic online messages allegedly sent to Amanda Todd when she was just 14 years old were presented in a New Westminster, B.C., courtroom Wednesday during the trial of her alleged cyberbully.
Trudeau to meet with Biden, Google chief on Day 2 of Summit of the Americas
It's an itinerary worthy of Hollywood: the governor of California, the man who runs Google and the president of the United States. Day 2 at the Summit of the Americas is shaping up to be a busy one for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Ottawa woman trapped in apartment for 10 days after May storm
For 10 days after the May 21 storm, Lynn Ashdown was trapped in her 11th floor apartment. Now, she's calling for more to be done to ensure buildings have backup power for their elevators.
Passport backlog has some worrying about ruined summer travel plans
Some aspiring Canadian travellers are expressing concern that their summer vacation plans could be scrambled as pent-up pandemic wanderlust fuels a backlog in passport processing times.
What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded
Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.
More than 600,000 may be eligible to vote in Conservative leadership race: party
Conservative Party leadership candidates can expect that 'well over' 600,000 members will place a vote to decide who among them should take over the party's top post, executive director Wayne Benson says.
Toronto
-
Mask mandates will lift on Toronto transit, but mayor hopes riders still use them
Mayor John Tory is urging commuters to continue to wear masks on the TTC, even though they will no longer be required to as of Saturday.
-
Ontario reports fewest number of ventilated COVID-19 patients in 20 months
Ontario reported 10 net new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, as the number of patients breathing with the help of a ventilator fell to its lowest point since the month the province first instituted a mask mandate.
-
Ontario family says contractor abandoned backyard project after paying $13,000
A Brantford, Ont. man is furious after he paid $13,000 for a new backyard playground and the contractor he hired to do the job stopped answering his calls.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | N.B. gas prices hit a new record high, sparking blame game in the legislature
Gas prices have hit a new record high in New Brunswick, where the maximum price of regular self-serve jumped by 8.3 cents overnight. The maximum price now sits at 219.6 cents per litre.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Communications official admits warning about gunman was delayed
An RCMP official broke down in tears when she told a public inquiry Wednesday that the unclear practices her team used to alert the public to an active shooter led to a crucial delay during the killer's 2020 rampage.
-
Nova Scotia government won't fast-track $15 minimum wage increase
Despite the record-high inflation and the rising cost of everyday staples like food and gas, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said his government won't expedite a $15 minimum wage.
London
-
London man charged in luring invesgitation
London, Ont. police have laid charges as part of an internet luring investigation.
-
Charges laid after assault on London, Ont. teens
A London, Ont. teenager is facing charges after multiple young people were assaulted Wednesday morning.
-
Fatal crash in Elgin County
One person has died following a crash in Elgin County on Monday afternoon, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
House at centre of Sudbury dispute listed for $9M
A legal analyst says selling a house that's in the middle of a legal dispute will be nearly impossible since it is "the literal nightmare of most buyers."
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
-
Eating more fish may increase a person's risk of developing melanoma, study finds
A new study has found eating more fish could be associated with an increased risk of certain skin cancer.
Calgary
-
Airport delays causing headaches for travellers in Calgary
Canadian airports are feeling the pinch of staffing shortages as air travel ramps up across the country.
-
Tracking device leads RCMP directly to suspect in 3 break-ins at Strathmore pharmacy
The investigation into a recent break-in at a pharmacy in a town outside of Calgary was solved in short time thanks to a frustrated business owner's adoption of tracking technology.
-
Surveillance footage of fatal southeast incident shows victim attempting to enter moving vehicle
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday morning incident in the city's southeast that left one man dead.
Kitchener
-
Enrolment lower than projected for WRDSB
Officials at the Waterloo Region District School Board say enrolment for next September is lower than projected.
-
Two Montreal men charged with Kitchener, Waterloo shootings last August
Police have charged two Montreal men in connection to shootings in Kitchener and Waterloo that happened back on August 14.
-
Police investigating threats at two Cambridge schools
Police are investigating threats made at two Cambridge schools.
Vancouver
-
Indigenous group meets with RCMP after memorial marchers allegedly hit by truck driver
The head of an Indigenous group says members have met with the RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., to discuss how police plan to proceed after the driver of a pickup truck allegedly hit four people participating in a memorial march.
-
Rescue crews searching for 1 passenger after speedboat found drifting near Vancouver's English Bay
The large-scale search for a person who was on board a speedboat found drifting near Vancouver's English Bay continued overnight into Thursday, rescue crews say.
-
Deadly crash between motorcycle, transit bus under investigation: RCMP
The cause of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a transit bus in Langley is under investigation.
Edmonton
-
Graphic warning: Wife, sister of man accused of killing girl in Edmonton testify
Two women told a murder trial that aliens, 5G technology, the government, and a spiritual awakening occupied a man's mind before he was charged in the fatal stabbing of a seven-year-old girl.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 university-area homicide
An Edmonton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 21-year-old in the city's university area in July 2021.
-
Oil Kings build series lead in WHL finals with 3-2 win over Thunderbirds
Logan Dowhaniuk scored with just four seconds left on the game clock, gifting the Edmonton Oil Kings a pivotal 3-2 victory and a 3-1 series lead over the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League championships on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Dirty yard complaints increase in Windsor
The number of unkept yard complaints is increasing in Windsor.
-
Alleged drunk Chatham man arrested for hitting a police officer
A 56-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he struck an officer while drunk.
-
Chance of showers and cooler temperatures for Windsor-Essex
Temperatures will remain on the slightly cooler side Thursday compared to the average high for this time of year.
Regina
-
Regina is the fourth most forgetful city in the country, Uber Canada says
Regina is the fourth most forgetful Canadian city when it comes to leaving items behind in Ubers, according to the company’s 2022 Lost and Found Index.
-
'Anomalies' found on the proposed site of the future Regina General Hospital parkade
Geotechnical assessment work for the proposed parkade at the Regina General Hospital (RGH) has discovered some “anomalies” according to a news release by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
Ottawa
-
Cyclist critically injured in collision on Greenbank Road
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a cyclist and a car on Greenbank Road on the Queensway just before 7 a.m.
-
Two teens facing charges after threats found on walls of Renfrew high school
Staff at Renfrew Collegiate Institute called Ontario Provincial Police at approximately 10:50 a.m. Monday to advise of a threat that was located against the school.
-
Gatineau, Que. man calls 911 to complain after being stopped for speeding
A Gatineau man is facing $880 in fines after being stopped for speeding in western Quebec, then calling 911 to complain about the officer.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Public Schools slashes teacher jobs, adds $100 lunch fee
The city's public school board is cutting teaching positions as it deals with a budget shortfall.
-
Sask. man sentenced in 21-month-old son's murder
A Prince Albert man who killed his 21-month-old son has been sentenced.
-
Saskatoon council grants lease extension to downtown shelter
The Saskatoon Tribal Council’s temporary downtown wellness shelter is staying put after city council voted to extend its lease until next spring at a special council meeting.