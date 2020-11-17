MONTREAL -- Super Bowl champion Laurent Duvernay-Tardif says he is honoured to have his medical scrubs and lab coat on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman and medical school graduate opted out of the 2020 National Football League season to help on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duvernay-Tardif, from Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., worked in a long-term care home an hour from Montreal.

The Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, tweeted a photo of the display to Duvernay-Tardif on Saturday.

Newest artifacts to arrive at The Hall: medical scrubs & lab coat of @LaurentDTardif.



The starting OG for the @Chiefs in #SuperBowl LIV, he stepped away from his football career this season to utilize his doctorate in medicine to help fight the COVID pandemic.#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/1wOIxiXBU1 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 14, 2020

It shows a mannequin in a face mask, medical visor and grey scrubs emblazoned with "Dr. Duvernay-Tardif" and the Chiefs logo, as well as a white lab coat on another stand.

Duvernay-Tardif won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs last February.