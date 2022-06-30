La Ronde is reducing hours of operation this summer

Montreal amusement park La Ronde is reducing its hours of operation this summer.

The changes were announced on social media this week.

The amusement park will be closed on Mondays.

On days when it holds fireworks, it will not open until 2 p.m. Those days are as follows:

Saturday, July 2

Saturday, July 9

Wednesday, July 13

Saturday, July 16

Wednesday, July 20

Wednesday, July 27

Wedneday, Aug. 3

Saturday, Aug. 6

Last year, La Ronde was open seven days a week.