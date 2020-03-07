LAVAL -- The Laval Rocket announced that forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi suffered a spleen injury in the first period of Friday's game against the Monsters in Cleveland which put him on the shelf indefinitely.

In a brief statement released late Saturday afternoon, Rocket management said Kotkaniemi had to be treated at a Cleveland hospital and that he stayed there overnight under observation.

The Rocket added that the young Finn is due to return to Montreal at the end of the day Saturday, and that he will be subjected to further tests.

Jesperi is scheduled to return to Montreal later today, and will undergo further evaluation by the Canadiens’ medical group.



His recovery period has not been determined for the moment, and an update will be provided in the coming days.#GoRocket — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) March 7, 2020

An update will follow in the coming days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 7, 2020.