Kotkaniemi out indefinitely with spleen injury
Laval Rocket centre and Montreal Canadiens prospect Jesperi Kotkaniemi spent the night in hospital Friday after suffering a splenic injury during a game against the Cleveland Monsters. Montreal Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi moves in on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
LAVAL -- The Laval Rocket announced that forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi suffered a spleen injury in the first period of Friday's game against the Monsters in Cleveland which put him on the shelf indefinitely.
In a brief statement released late Saturday afternoon, Rocket management said Kotkaniemi had to be treated at a Cleveland hospital and that he stayed there overnight under observation.
The Rocket added that the young Finn is due to return to Montreal at the end of the day Saturday, and that he will be subjected to further tests.
An update will follow in the coming days.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 7, 2020.