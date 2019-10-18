Kinkaid likely to get second start as Habs face busy weekend
Montreal Canadiens backup goaltender Keith Kinkaid makes a save during training camp in Brossard, Que., on September 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 12:45PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 18, 2019 1:00PM EDT
With a busy weekend ahead for the Habs, fans can expect to see backup goalie Keith Kinkaid getting his second start of the season.
The Canadiens are in St. Louis on Saturday to take on the Blues and then travel to Minnesota for a game against the Wild. They beat the Blues 6-3 on Saturday and the Wild 4-0 on Thursday.
Coach Claude Julien wouldn’t say which game Kinkaid would start but there were clues evident during Friday’s practice at Brossard’s Bell Complex. Carey Price, who posted his first shutout of the season against the Wild, sat out, as did defenceman Shea Weber.
Kinkaid did leave the ice briefly after a shot from Christian Folin ricocheted off his stick and hit the goalie’s index finger but the goalie returned soon after.
Latest Montreal News
- Jury in Ugo Fredette trial asks to re-listen to testimony
- Awkward family reunion alert: Trudeau, Blanchet distant cousins, says Ancestry.ca
- Kinkaid likely to get second start as Habs face busy weekend
- Edibles, oils and vapes, oh my! What to expect in year 2 of legal cannabis
- Gripes of the Round Table: Why do people choose not to vote?