Keep boiling: Longueuil remains under drinking water advisory

The boil-water advisory covering a large swath of Montreal's South Shore is ongoing Sunday, two days after it was issued.

Residents of Vieux-Longueuil, Saint-Hubert, Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville are cautioned to boil tap water for at least one minute before consumption.

Officials say E. coli was detected in the drinking water treated at the Louise-Gravel plant, which services these areas. (Click here to see a map).

The advisory, first announced Friday afternoon, does not apply to other South Shore neighbourhoods like Brossard, Greenfield Park and Saint-Lambert.

WHAT TO DO

Use either boiled or bottled water to:

Drink and prepare beverages

Wash and prepare food

Prepare baby bottles and baby foods

Make ice cubes

Brush teeth and rinse

Provide drinking water to pets

Tap water can be used to:

Prepare foods requiring prolonged boiling (ex. soups)

Wash dishes (make sure the water is hot, you use detergent, and dry them well)

Run the dishwasher (use the hottest cycle)

Wash clothes

Take a shower or bath (take care not to ingest the water and consider using a wet washcloth to bathe children and infants)

The City of Longueuil says it's monitoring the situation hour-by-hour and will provide updates throughout the day Sunday.