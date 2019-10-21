Justin Trudeau has been re-elected in Papineau.

The Liberal leader pulled out to an early lead in his home riding Monday night, and it was enough for analysts to forecast his victory.

Preliminary results showed the incumbent prime-minister winning almost 50 per cent of the vote in the riding.

He was first elected in Papineau in 2008 and was been re-elected in 2011 before leading the Liberal party to a majority government in 2015.

The Montreal riding is only nine square kilometres, making it the second-smallest federal electoral riding in the country, after Toronto centre.

Voting results predicted a Liberal minority government. You can see election results live here.