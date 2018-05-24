

The final charm offensive is underway to prepare residents of La Malbaie for the thousands of individuals who will swarm into their town in two weeks for the G7 summit.

On Thursday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met local journalists for lunch inside the Manoir Richelieu, after he spent the morning with stakeholders from the Charlevoix region.

Those meetings came after Trudeau met the public at a community BBQ hosted by the mayor of La Malbaie, Michel Couturier.

In between eating hot dogs and other snacks, Trudeau posed for photos and answered questions at length about the summit, the security, and the potential to promote the region to tourists from around the world.

Couturier said part of the reason for Wednesday's cookout was to thank residents for what everyone knows will be a stressful time.

Although that wasn't enough for some residents, who said it was not fair that seasonal workers would have their day-to-day lives affected for a multi-million-dollar event.

Along with the hordes of trade officials from the G7 countries and the European Union, thousands of police will be on patrol in Quebec City and the Charlevoix region, setting up roadblocks and ensuring security.

Thousands of protesters are expected to arrive in Quebec City in early June, with designated protest areas already arranged.