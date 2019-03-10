

CTV Montreal





While the clocks may have sprung forward Sunday morning, the forecast indicates we'll be taking a step back into winter.

Residents of Montreal, Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval and Longueuil-Varennes can expect to see some snowfall during the day.

Environment Canada issued a weather alert, forecasting anywhere between 15 to 20 centimetres of snowfall.

Strong wings will also likely cause blowing snow, so the organization suggests modifying "non essential travel plans."

Due to a spate of roof collapses this winter, Environment Canada also urges homeowners to clear snow from their roofs to avoid any potential damage.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," the statement reads.

The snowfall is expected to be followed by freezing rain.