Featured Video
Just when you think you've had enough: Snowfall warning in effect for Montreal
Lacking a shovel, a man clears his car off with a hockey stick.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, March 10, 2019 8:29AM EDT
While the clocks may have sprung forward Sunday morning, the forecast indicates we'll be taking a step back into winter.
Residents of Montreal, Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval and Longueuil-Varennes can expect to see some snowfall during the day.
Environment Canada issued a weather alert, forecasting anywhere between 15 to 20 centimetres of snowfall.
Strong wings will also likely cause blowing snow, so the organization suggests modifying "non essential travel plans."
Due to a spate of roof collapses this winter, Environment Canada also urges homeowners to clear snow from their roofs to avoid any potential damage.
"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," the statement reads.
The snowfall is expected to be followed by freezing rain.
Latest Montreal News
- 18 Canadians among 157 dead in Ethiopian Airlines crash: officials
- Firefighters and CEGEP students out in community to educate on fire safety
- Delays on systemic racism consultation could erode trust in institutions, community leader says
- Lachine residents hoping for industrial land to be turned into eco-district
- Bank hostages freed, suspect surrenders after 9-hour standoff in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield