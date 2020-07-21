MONTREAL -- Montreal’s Just for Laughs festival and its French sister festival Juste pour rire will be taking place in the fall – but mostly virtually.

In a statement on Tuesday, the groups said they're reversing their decision to simply postpone their in-person festivals in favour of a string of online events. The decision to postpone was made back in April, when public health officials banned gatherings through the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just for Laughs will be streamed virtually in its entirety, whereas Juste pour rire will combine in-person, pre-recorded and virtual performances.

"More than ever, we want to maintain our position as an industry leader by creating innovative comedy events that allow our artists to work and to make the highest-quality comedy available to the public," Charles Décarie, president and CEO of the Just For Laughs Group, said in the statement. "Despite all the changes our industry has been going through, the most important thing for us is to satisfy our festival-goers."

Just for Laugh’s online events will be held over two days – Oct. 9 and 10 – and will consist of conversations, panels, performances and other events. The group is currently working on the lineup.

Juste pour rire will be held from Sept. 29 to Oct. 10, partially online and partially in-person if public health guidelines surrounding the pandemic permit.

"After presenting the HAHAHA digital festival back in May, we really listened to all the feedback we received from our fans, and we are confident we will present a hybrid festival that will go even further toward pleasing the public and satisfying expectations," said Patrick Rozon, vice president of Juste pour rire.