MONTREAL -- With Just for Laughs unable to hold live festivals this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is going virtual in its efforts to spread some much-needed laughter - in French only, for now.

The Just for Laughs Group announced Wednesday that it will be launching what it's billing as its first French-language digital comedy festival.

Called the Hahaha Festival, the four-day event will take place May 21 to May 24 and will feature homegrown Quebec comics performing in French.

"With more than 20 shows spread over four days, this festival will provide all those living in confinement around the world a comedy rendezvous not to be missed this spring," Patrick Rozon, vice-president of French content for the Just For Laughs Group said in a statement. "We are so pleased to be able to create a new opportunity for Quebec artists."

A spokesperson for Just for Laughs said there are no plans at the moment for an English version of the Hahaha Festival, noting that the English side of Just for Laughs has been active in providing comedy content on the company's social media channels.

Both the Juste Pour Rire and Just for Laughs festivals, usually held in June and July every year, have been postponed until the fall due to public-health orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The lineup for the Hahaha festival - which will be accessible via the Just for Laughs site using the Quebec platform lepointdevente.com - and ticket prices will be announced soon, Just for Laughs says.