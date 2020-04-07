COVID-19: Montreal cancels all festivals, sporting events, public gatherings through July 2
Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020 2:44PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 7, 2020 2:57PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal has cancelled all of its festivals, sporting events and other public gatherings through July 2, the city announced Tuesday.
The city said in a statement that the decision was made "in the context of COVID-19 and in accordance with the directives issued by the Government of Quebec."
The city said it will be contacting its festival and event partners to provide them with support.
