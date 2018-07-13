July 14/15: Changes to traffic closures this weekend
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 3:24PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 13, 2018 4:07PM EDT
There will be a few changes to the construction routine this weekend in Montreal.
In the Turcot Interchange, Highway 15 northbound will be closed at exit 63 just after the Champlain Bridge.
All ramps heading to Decarie Expressway northbound will also be closed, so the first chance to get into the trench will be at Edouard-Montpetit.
Off-island, the highway under the Champlain Bridge will be closed all weekend.
