

CTV Montreal





The newest phase of construction on the Turcot Interchange started on Monday and officials are warning Montreal’s drivers they’re going to need to be patient.

Closure of the Sherbrooke St. entrance to Highway 15 from July 9 until September.

Closure of the Sherbrooke Exit from the 15 North until October.

One lane of Decarie North between the Turcot and the NDG Tunnel.

One lane of the 15 North coming from Highway 20

Those closures will remain in place until fall.

Because of the closures, lanes coming onto the Expressway from Highway 20, the 15 and 720 will all merge into a single lane.

As the closures began on Monday morning, rush hour traffic backed up to the Champlain Bridge.

Among the areas that are expected to particularly hard hit is NDG, due to the closure of the Sherbrooke entrances and exits. Drivers going to the Decarie through NDG will have to take a detour on Edouard-Montpetit and those trying to exit will have to take the already heavily-trafficked Cote-St-Luc-Rd exit.

“In this area, there will be police and circulation lights have been reprogrammed to help reduce the impact on traffic,” said Transport Quebec spokesperson Martin Girard.

Transport Quebec recommends frustrated drivers look into carpooling and planning their routes well ahead of time.