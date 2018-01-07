

The Associated Press





SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The fight over the estate and body of apocalyptic cult leader Charles Manson has fragmented into at least three competing camps that could cash in on songs he wrote that were used by The Beach Boys and Guns N' Roses.

A Los Angeles judge on Monday will begin trying to sort out at least two conflicting wills and claims to his estate by a purported son, grandson and pen pal.

At stake are commercial rights to the mass murderer's name, image and mementos that can fetch thousands of dollars from so-called murderabilia collectors.

Manson died at age 83 in November nearly a half-century after he orchestrated the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight other people.

Two people hold wills they claim Manson signed, though a friend says Manson left no will.