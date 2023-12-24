Journalist and host Jean-Paul Chartrand has died: RDS

Former boxing journalist and host Jean-Paul Chartrand Sr. has died, according to reports from RDS, where he worked for many years.

Chartrand died on Saturday at the age of 92.

He had a long career in the media, starting in the late 1950s, and spent the last few decades as a host at RDS, presenting more than 1,600 boxing galas, says the channel in the biography it published on its website.

Chartrand started out in the media world at CJMS radio, before moving on to CKAC.

He also wrote for the Journal de Montréal, Montréal-Matin and Dimanche-Matin in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, covering the Alouettes and the Canadiens.

Chartrand also worked for Radio-Canada television, presenting NFL football games.

He was hired by RDS when the station opened in 1989, where he covered boxing and football, as well as helping to produce hunting and fishing programmes.

He is the father of sports journalist Jean-Paul Chartrand Jr.

Chartrand was recently inducted into the Panthéon des sports du Québec as a builder.