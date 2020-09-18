MONTREAL -- Josiane Arguin's parents had to relive a nightmare in court on Friday, describing how they tried to learn their daughter's whereabouts after she went missing.

Arguin's boyfriend, Simon Brind'Amour, is being tried for her murder, though Arguin's body was never found after a search for her in fall 2018.

Arguin and Brind'Amour lived together in Parc Extension, and Brind'Amour joined the search for her after declaring her missing.

Arguin's father said his daughter's boyfriend first told him that Arguin had run away with the couple's money. Then he said he had looked for her in "five different places," according to the father's testimony.

He also implied she might be under the influence of drugs, and finally, he texted the woman's father that "she was rude, inconsiderate, jealous and narcissistic," and that "she manipulated me."

The father said he'd always had a close relationship with his daughter.

