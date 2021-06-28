TAMPA, FLA. -- Joel Armia will not be part of the Montreal Canadiens' lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at Amalie Arena.

Armia did not accompany his teammates on the team's flight to Tampa on Sunday. General manager Marc Bergevin said Armia had to comply with NHL protocol related to COVID-19.

The 28-year-old took a private flight on Monday. Assistant coach Luke Richardson did not offer further details about the situation after the Habs' morning practice.

Although Armia participated in the warm-up period, Jake Evans will play alongside Eric Staal and Corey Perry. Evans will be playing in his first game since June 2 when he suffered a concussion after taking a hard check from Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets.

The Canadiens are playing in their first final playoff game since June 9, 1993, when they won their 24th championship with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at the Montreal Forum.

Only about half of the Canadiens' current roster was born during that last triumph.

-- This report by the Canadian Press was first published in French on June 28, 2021.