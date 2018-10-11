

CTV Montreal





A job fair in Montreal is seeking to match eager employers with young people who may not think they have career prospects.



As Montreal's employment rate hits an all-time low, many companies - including major corporations - are dealing with a labour shortage.

"They need talent and they have jobs and they're struggling to fill those jobs in some cases," explained Richard Derham of Opportunity for All Youth, the group that is behind the initiative.

The organization's goal is to find jobs for 40,000 young Canadians over the next five years.

Watch the video for the full report.