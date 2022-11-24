Jean Coutu pharmacies experiencing network outage across Quebec

Some Jean Coutu pharmacies across Quebec are experiencing a major network outage.

The pharmacy on Mont-Royal Avenue in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood was closed Thursday morning and staff were turning people away. The phone and computer systems were not working, CTV News was told.

"I've never seen that in 30 years," said a pharmacist-owner from Boucherville, Que., whose branch was also affected.

The IT system at a location in Lachine was completely offline, according to a pharmacist, which was preventing staff from processing medication orders. That location, however, was still open.

"No, it's not a computer attack," said Catherine Latendresse, head of communications at the Jean Coutu Group, when reached by Noovo Info.

There are also system issues affecting the Jean Coutu warehouse in Varennes.

With files from Noovo Info.

This is a developing story. More to come.