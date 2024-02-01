MONTREAL
Montreal

    • January in Montreal was 4 degrees above the average

    A slushy street in Montreal in January. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) A slushy street in Montreal in January. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    Just like December, January 2024 turned out to be a very mild month.

    Temperature anomalies in January in Quebec.

    Temperatures in Montreal were more than 4 degrees above average for a second month in a row. The mean temperature for January 2024 was -5.3 degree Celsius compared to the normal mean of -9.7 C.

    Comparison of temperatures.

    Montreal did not record one single day with a temperature of -20 C. In fact, the city has not seen a -20-degree reading yet this winter. The coldest temperature recorded at Dorval so far this season was -17.4 C on January 20.

    Northern Quebec saw even more pronounced temperature anomalies. On January 10, warm weather spread across Nunavik resulting in a 10-day stretch with temperatures of more than 15 degrees above average.

    Kuujjuaq recorded only two days with minimum temperatures below -30 C, compared with a normal of 17.

    Milder air is sticking around for the beginning of February, and the city is finally expected to see a stretch of sunshine.

    The seven-day forecast for Montreal.

    Colder air is set to move in for the second half of the month and could linger into the beginning of March.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News