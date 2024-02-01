January in Montreal was 4 degrees above the average

Just like December, January 2024 turned out to be a very mild month.

Temperature anomalies in January in Quebec.

Temperatures in Montreal were more than 4 degrees above average for a second month in a row. The mean temperature for January 2024 was -5.3 degree Celsius compared to the normal mean of -9.7 C.

Comparison of temperatures.

Montreal did not record one single day with a temperature of -20 C. In fact, the city has not seen a -20-degree reading yet this winter. The coldest temperature recorded at Dorval so far this season was -17.4 C on January 20.

Northern Quebec saw even more pronounced temperature anomalies. On January 10, warm weather spread across Nunavik resulting in a 10-day stretch with temperatures of more than 15 degrees above average.

Kuujjuaq recorded only two days with minimum temperatures below -30 C, compared with a normal of 17.

Milder air is sticking around for the beginning of February, and the city is finally expected to see a stretch of sunshine.

The seven-day forecast for Montreal.

Colder air is set to move in for the second half of the month and could linger into the beginning of March.