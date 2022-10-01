Jake Allen signs a two-season contract extension with the Habs

The Montreal Canadiens have given goaltender Jake Allen a two-season contract extension.

General manager Kent Hughes made the announcement in a news release Saturday morning.

The agreement binds Allen to the Habs through the 2024-2025 season and is worth an average of $3.85 million annually.

The 32-year-old Allen played 35 games with the Canadiens last season, posting a 9-20-4 record, a 3.30 goals-against-average and a .905 save percentage. The Fredericton, N.B. native also posted two shutouts.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension (2023-24 to 2024-25) with goaltender Jake Allen. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/P21LezsN2e — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 1, 2022

Allen has played in 353 career games with the St. Louis Blues and Canadiens and has an overall record of 168-126-35.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound goaltender has a 2.60 goals-against-average and .911 save percentage since making his NHL debut and has recorded 23 shutouts.

Drafted in the second round (34th overall) in 2008 by the Blues, Allen was traded to the Habs in return for a draft pick on September 2, 2020.

Allen is scheduled to meet with reporters around noon on Saturday.

In the evening, the Habs will play a fourth pre-draft game in Ottawa against the Senators.