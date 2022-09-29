Schmidt scores late winner to lead Jets to 4-3 win over Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher (11) moves in on Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich during first period NHL pre-season hockey action in Montreal, Thursday, September 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Montreal Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher (11) moves in on Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich during first period NHL pre-season hockey action in Montreal, Thursday, September 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon