MONTREAL -- Starting Friday, pedestrians will not be able to walk across the Jacques Cartier Bridge multi-purpose path during the day as a way to discourage peple coming into close contact with each other as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

People will not be permitted to walk on the path from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. They can walk across it at night, as long as walkers stay two metres away from each other and do not use the lookout.

“This exceptional measure has been taken to ensure the safety of users following observations made on ridership on the multi-use path during the last weekend and considering the narrowness of the path,” wrote the JCCBI (Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridge Inc.) in a statement.

Cyclists are permitted to use the path at all times.

“These measures are exceptional and aim to limit non-essential leisure travel,” said the JCCBI.

The JCCBI will reassess the situation periodically and have not ruled out additional measures if they’re deemed necessary.