Montreal closes Mont-Royal parking lots and Ile Notre-Dame after physical distancing rules not respected
MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal is closing the parking lots on Mont-Royal and the entirety of Ile Notre-Dame, to help enforce bans on gathering in groups and curb the spread of COVID-19.
A news release from the city Sunday said that most citizens have collaborated with physical distancing rules, but that Saturday’s sunny, temperate weather drew many people (especially out-of-towners) to Mont Royal and other areas.
“The SPVM had to intervene Saturday on the Lachine Canal,” the release reads. “The high traffic on Ile Notre-Dame meant the guidelines for social distancing were not sufficiently respected.”
The Atwater Ferry is also closed indefinitely.
“We remind you that non-essential travel is strongly discouraged, so we invite people to visit the parks near their residences,” reads the release.
The city says it’s ready to intervene to enforce rules recommended by the Regional Public Health Department.
As of Saturday, Montreal had 3,261 confirmed cases of COVID-19.