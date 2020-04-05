MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal is closing the parking lots on Mont-Royal and the entirety of Ile Notre-Dame, to help enforce bans on gathering in groups and curb the spread of COVID-19.

#COVID19 - Nous annonçons la fermeture des stationnements du parc du Mont-Royal et la fermeture de l’île Notre-Dame. Ces mesures supplémentaires s'inscrivent dans la décision du gouvernement du Québec d'interdire tout rassemblement intérieur et extérieur. https://t.co/xPMRwVR6tT pic.twitter.com/dy1i2PmNOj — Ville de Montréal (@MTL_Ville) April 5, 2020

A news release from the city Sunday said that most citizens have collaborated with physical distancing rules, but that Saturday’s sunny, temperate weather drew many people (especially out-of-towners) to Mont Royal and other areas.

“The SPVM had to intervene Saturday on the Lachine Canal,” the release reads. “The high traffic on Ile Notre-Dame meant the guidelines for social distancing were not sufficiently respected.”

Montreal is closing the parking lots of Mount Royal and Ile Notre-Dame, citing how busy they were Saturday with visitors from outside the city. I live right near the mountain and the park is always busy despite physical distancing rules for #COVID19. #@CTVMontreal — Andrew Brennan (@ABrennanCTV) April 5, 2020

The Atwater Ferry is also closed indefinitely.

“We remind you that non-essential travel is strongly discouraged, so we invite people to visit the parks near their residences,” reads the release.

The city says it’s ready to intervene to enforce rules recommended by the Regional Public Health Department.

As of Saturday, Montreal had 3,261 confirmed cases of COVID-19.