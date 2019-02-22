

CTV Montreal





Lawyers representing newscomers to Quebec whose applications to stay in the province were thrown into chaos by a proposed bill argued their case before a judge on Friday.

The attorneys are arguing that Bill 9, which would revamp the Quebec immigration system, is illegal under current law and would cause massive problems for 18,000 immigrants who have already filed applications.

On Wednesday, the Quebec Association of Immigration Lawyers filed a request for an injunction against the law. Lawyer Ho Sung Kim said that while the Coalition Avenir Quebec government might pass Bill 9 into law, it must keep processing applications and respect the old system until then.

“They have been moving much too fast,” said lawyer Ho Sung Kim. “It’s their right to propose the bill as they see fit but they still have to apply the current law, they cannot apply the bill at this stage.”

The bill would see the 18,000 applications tossed out and the system would in essence start from scratch. Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said Bill 9 would create a more streamlined environment for matching skilled newcomers to job openings, famously likening it to the dating app Tinder.

But Seeun Park, who came to Quebec from South Korea in hopes of becoming a nurse, said the proposal has made her future uncertain.

“It’s a catastrophic situation for us,” she said.