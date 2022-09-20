Is it time to provide universal dental-care to all Quebecers?

The federal government's new dental-care legislation tabled Tuesday is prompting questions about oral health access in Quebec ahead of the election.

If granted royal assent, Bill C-31 would curb dental costs for the children of families who earn less than $90,000 a year.

A similar setup already exists in Quebec for children under 10 and families on welfare. But with a provincial election around the corner, some wonder if it's time to provide universal dental care for all Quebecers.

"It needs to be more accessible and better covered," said Lauréanne Dussault-Desrochers of the MQRP, a group of Quebec doctors that advocate for public health.

She said the first step should be providing care for seniors and all children under 18.

"There are many consequences on their health but also on their dignity."

Seniors are particularly vulnerable to dental problems and often don't have the means to pay for advanced care.

"The vast majority of seniors have lost their teeth either partially or completely," explained seniors advocate Gisele Daoust.

Only a third of adult Quebecers have access to private dental insurance, she explained.

Low income families are less likely to pay for dental care, leaving them vulnerable to long-term health problems.

The Pointe-Saint-Charles Community Clinic wants to take the fight to the political level and is asking parties to commit to providing better coverage if elected.

So far, Quebec solidaire has proposed a comprehensive plan for seniors and children under 18, with partial coverage for working adults.

The Parti Quebecois is making a similar promise, but the Conservative party, Liberals and Coalition Avenir Quebec have yet to announce specific programs improving Quebec's dental coverage.