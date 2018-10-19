

CTV Montreal





For the Anglophone community, one of the most notable appointments in Thursday’s cabinet announcement was that of Laval MNA Christopher Skeete.

Skeete, who won the riding of Sainte-Rose for the CAQ, will be responsible for the English Secretariat.

In his role as parliamentary secretary, he will report to Francois Legault, and act as a liaison to the community.

Notably, while Skeete is perfectly bilingual, he does not consider himself an Anglophone, but rather a Quebecer and an Allophone.

He says, though, that he's a product of the English school board system, in addition to speaking fluently.

He conceded that there is work to be done on the file in view of Anglophones.

One of the major issues for the Anglophone community is the CAQ’s proposal to abolish school boards. Skeete says this is still very much an intention and he says Anglos should not be worried.

“It think it’s all about engagement. I think once English Quebecers realize we’re not a threat to their rights – and it is a right. We fully recognize that right,” he said. “When you look at the voter turnout, I’m not sure that the buy-in is completely there. I think what English Quebecers really want is access to education and they want to control their fate which is one of the reasons why the CAQ proposes to decentralize the decision-making to principals, teachers and parents.”

