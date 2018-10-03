

CTV Montreal





There are no anglophones elected as part of the CAQ majority in Quebec, and that is causing concern for members of Quebec's largest minority community.

Christopher Skeete, elected in the Laval riding of Sainte-Rose, is as comfortable in English as he is in French, the result of being raised by bilingual parents -- but he does not self-identify as an anglophone.

"The central mission for the CAQ is to get us out of these anglophone/francophone [divisions]. We're all Quebecers. I see myself as a Quebecer first," said Skeete.

"My father was born in Trinidad and Tobago. I'm the son of an immigrant, and my mom was French-Canadian. So I'll let the viewers decide what labels to give me."

Since his election CAQ leader Francois Legault has said several times that he plans to govern for all Quebecers, and specifically identified anglophones with those statements.

Geoffrey Chambers of the Quebec Community Groups Network, which lobbied hard for the creation of an English Secretariat under the Liberal government, was pleased to hear that.

"I'm glad he spoke a few words in English and the words were encouraging to our community," said Chambers.

"We're intending to meet with Mr. Legault himself, they've promised us a meeting, and some senior members of his staff."

His group plans to ensure the newly-elected government is aware of the needs of the English community, and that it stays in constant touch with the electorate.

However he noted that one key plank for the CAQ was the elimination of school boards -- something that is guaranteed under the federal constitution.

"We want to see an education policy evolve in a way that's good for the community and that's a little worrying because it's somewhat at odds with some of their policy orientation in regard to the structure of school boards," said Chambers.

The former chair of the Quebec English School Boards Association will be sitting across the aisle from the CAQ in Quebec City.

Jennifer Maccarone was elected Monday as the MNA for Westmount-Saint Louis, and she anticipates a fierce fight to protect school boards.

"It's clear to me the CAQ has zero understanding of the anglophone minority community and their decision to manage and control their educational institutions as constitutionally mandated," said Maccarone.

Whatever happens with school boards, Skeete said one thing is certain: debates about Quebec's independence will remain in the past, with the province firmly a part of Canada.

"A proud and strong Quebec. I think Quebecers are okay with that," said Skeete.