Inmate fatally stabbed at Riviere-des-Prairies jail: police
An inmate was killed during an altercation at the Rivière-des-Prairies detention centre in Montreal on Saturday, provincial police (SQ) confirmed.
The man was rushed to hospital with severe injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police have identified him as 27-year-old Anthony Aberzger. An SQ spokesperson said he was stabbed during an altercation involving a group of inmates.
The SQ's crimes against the person unit is investigating the incident as a homicide.
The men's jail, located on Armand-Chaput Avenue in the Rivière-des-Prairies, is managed by Quebec's Public Security Ministry.
