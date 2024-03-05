MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Injured man walks into hotel in Brossard asking for help

    A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Share

    An investigation is underway after an injured man walked into a hotel in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore, asking for help to treat gunshot wounds.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) received a 911 call at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday about the incident after the 26-year-old victim arrived at the Hôtel Brossard on Marie-Victorin Boulevard.

    "The man had serious injuries and was transported to hospital," said François Boucher, a spokesperson with Longueuil police.

    The victim, whose life is not in danger, is known to the force.

    There have been no arrests in relation to the case.

    Investigators are working to determine the events leading up to the incident, including where he was attacked.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    King Charles will miss Commonwealth Day service

    King Charles will miss next week's engagements to mark Commonwealth Day, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday, with his wife Queen Camilla stepping in for the monarch as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News