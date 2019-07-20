Featured Video
Ice cream sandwiches recalled over possible metal particles
Several batches of Iceberg brand ice cream sandwiches have been recalled over possible contamination by metal particles. (Image: Agropur)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019
A Canadian dairy co-operative says it is recalling two types of ice cream sandwiches over concerns there might be metal particles in the product.
A statement from Agropur released Friday says the sandwiches were sold in Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada.
The statement says the Iceberg brand sandwiches sold in boxes of 8 and the Originale Augustin brand sold in boxes of 30 are being recalled.
It says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is overseeing the recall.
Agropur says they haven't received any reports of injuries.
The co-operative is asking for the product to be taken off shelves and customers can return the boxes to stores for a full refund.
