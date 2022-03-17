'I think I've had enough': Head of English CEGEP accuses language minister of stonewalling over Bill 96

After three weeks of silence from the upper echelons of Quebec’s English CEGEP system, the head of Vanier College is speaking out about a controversial addition to the government’s proposed language law and the stonewalling from the language minister's office.

An amendment to Bill 96 would require all students in the English language CEGEPs to take three courses in French to graduate.

It was helped along and applauded by the Liberal MNAs on the committee analyzing the bill on Feb. 23 -- Helene David and David Birnbaum -- but it is not sitting well with the CEGEPs.

“Personally, I think I've had enough,” said John McMahon, director-general of Vanier College, in an interview with CTV News.

“I've been an educator for more than 40 years. I cannot leave my career, I cannot finish without speaking up now.”

Many others in the English-speaking community and education sector, including the head of a teachers’ union and the Quebec English School Boards Association, also said the new rule will have negative effects on student and faculty success.

“It's the interests of our future students that are at stake here," said McMahon, who is also co-chair of the English College Steering Committee.

Despite the group’s low public profile, behind the scenes they have been wrestling with the issue from day one, trying to figure out a path forward with the added political peculiarity that the Liberal MNAs present that day helped broaden the scope of the government’s original idea.

So while McMahon praises the support the English colleges have received from their respective Liberal MNAs past and present, there is now the feeling that at a different level they've been let down.

“On this particular amendment, we were extremely disappointed that that proposal to add the three courses in French for the English-speaking students came from the Liberals participating in that hearing,” he said.

LANGUAGE MINISTER 'WILL NOT MEET WITH US'

They are knocking on doors he said, but are being refused entry.

“We have requested meetings with [Minister for the French Language] Simon Jolin-Barrette through the Federation des CEGEPs. He will not meet with us.”

“I do not know what he is afraid of. I challenge him to meet with us and hear directly from us,” since they were not consulted beforehand, McMahon said.

The English CEGEPs, he said, are willing to be “very effective partners” with the government when it comes to promoting the French language, but “the political agenda that is driving these decisions and these changes right now, without consultation, [are] simply not acceptable."

On Thursday, Danielle McCann, the minister of higher education said they’d met with English CEGEPs “in the past,” and that they’re “going to help them organize everything.”

“But the will is to really have French language as a priority in our institutions,” she said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.