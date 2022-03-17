'I think I've had enough': Head of English CEGEP accuses language minister of stonewalling over Bill 96
After three weeks of silence from the upper echelons of Quebec’s English CEGEP system, the head of Vanier College is speaking out about a controversial addition to the government’s proposed language law and the stonewalling from the language minister's office.
An amendment to Bill 96 would require all students in the English language CEGEPs to take three courses in French to graduate.
It was helped along and applauded by the Liberal MNAs on the committee analyzing the bill on Feb. 23 -- Helene David and David Birnbaum -- but it is not sitting well with the CEGEPs.
“Personally, I think I've had enough,” said John McMahon, director-general of Vanier College, in an interview with CTV News.
“I've been an educator for more than 40 years. I cannot leave my career, I cannot finish without speaking up now.”
Many others in the English-speaking community and education sector, including the head of a teachers’ union and the Quebec English School Boards Association, also said the new rule will have negative effects on student and faculty success.
“It's the interests of our future students that are at stake here," said McMahon, who is also co-chair of the English College Steering Committee.
Despite the group’s low public profile, behind the scenes they have been wrestling with the issue from day one, trying to figure out a path forward with the added political peculiarity that the Liberal MNAs present that day helped broaden the scope of the government’s original idea.
So while McMahon praises the support the English colleges have received from their respective Liberal MNAs past and present, there is now the feeling that at a different level they've been let down.
“On this particular amendment, we were extremely disappointed that that proposal to add the three courses in French for the English-speaking students came from the Liberals participating in that hearing,” he said.
LANGUAGE MINISTER 'WILL NOT MEET WITH US'
They are knocking on doors he said, but are being refused entry.
“We have requested meetings with [Minister for the French Language] Simon Jolin-Barrette through the Federation des CEGEPs. He will not meet with us.”
“I do not know what he is afraid of. I challenge him to meet with us and hear directly from us,” since they were not consulted beforehand, McMahon said.
The English CEGEPs, he said, are willing to be “very effective partners” with the government when it comes to promoting the French language, but “the political agenda that is driving these decisions and these changes right now, without consultation, [are] simply not acceptable."
On Thursday, Danielle McCann, the minister of higher education said they’d met with English CEGEPs “in the past,” and that they’re “going to help them organize everything.”
“But the will is to really have French language as a priority in our institutions,” she said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A sunny St. Patrick's Day: Montreal's warmest March 17 on record
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The search for survivors in Mariupol theatre blown apart by airstrike
Rescue workers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theatre blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.
What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1
Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
No severance for employees who missed email survey, former GoodLife instructors allege
Two weeks before 480 GoodLife Fitness employees across Canada were terminated by email, another email was sent around, informing a number of fitness instructors that they had 'voluntarily withdrawn employment' because they didn’t respond to a survey that carried a 10-day time limit.
Two Ontario students critically injured in deadly Texas crash 'making steady progress' in hospital: official
Officials at a New Mexico university say that two Ontario students who were critically injured in a fiery car crash in Texas that left nine others dead are now in stable condition and recovering in hospital.
Police-reported anti-Asian hate crimes in Canada jumped 300 per cent in 2020: StatCan
A new report from Statistics Canada show that the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with a 301-per-cent increase in police-reported hate crimes against East and Southeast Asian Canadians compared to the previous year.
13-year-old drove pickup that struck van, killing 9 in Texas: NTSB
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday.
Tourism minister hopes for return of direct domestic flights
Canada’s tourism minister is hopeful for a return of more direct domestic flights in Canada.
Report urges more re-investigations into deaths of Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont.
The chair of Thunder Bay's police board has apologized to families following the completion of a report that re-examined the deaths of multiple Indigenous people and recommended investigations into more than a dozen other cases.
Toronto
-
Massive Russian plane stuck at Toronto Pearson after being grounded indefinitely
A large Russian plane has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport and has been prohibited from leaving indefinitely.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | TDSB dropping mask mandate after Ontario government declines request for extension
The Toronto District School Board is moving ahead with lifting the masking mandate at its schools next week after the province declined its request for additional time to remove COVID-19 measures.
-
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
Atlantic
-
Man barricaded in Saint John apartment, police ask residents to avoid the area
Saint John Police are asking people on Britain Street between Carmarthen Street and Wentworth Street to shelter in place.
-
Group of doctors at Halifax children's hospital strongly recommends masking in schools to continue
As Nova Scotia prepares to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week, a group of doctors at a children's hospital in Halifax is strongly recommending students continue to wear masks in schools until the middle of April.
-
N.B. RCMP search for suspects after over 1,800 litres of fuel stolen from private property
RCMP in New Brunswick are seeking information from the public in relation to the theft of a large quantity of fuel in New Denmark, N.B.
London
-
'She had a big heart': family and friends remember young mental health advocate for her passion to help others
A mental health advocate who has shared her own mental health journal with CTV over the years has died by suicide
-
Londoners ready for St. Patrick's Day fun following COVID restrictions
So far, so good. Following two years of muted and restricted St. Patrick's Day festivities in London because of COVID, the tone is celebratory, not rowdy, as of early Thursday afternoon.
-
Golf greens open on Green Day
The Irish may have all the luck on St. Patrick's Day, but some area golfers believe they are fortunate today.
Northern Ontario
-
Business next to recent fires in Sudbury become collateral damage
Recent suspicious fires in Greater Sudbury are having an impact beyond the businesses directly affected; many adjacent businesses have become collateral damage.
-
Greater Sudbury Utilities warns of new phone fraud active in the area
Greater Sudbury Utilities has received reports of a new fraud scheme in the area.
-
Ontario releases critical minerals strategy; looks to position itself as global leader
All eyes in Ontario's mining world were on a mine north of Thunder Bay on Thursday afternoon as Premier Doug Ford released the province's first-ever 'Critical Minerals Strategy.'
Calgary
-
'It's go time': Banff businesses ready to welcome travellers after COVID-19 testing changes
Those working in Banff’s hospitality and tourism sector are applauding the federal government’s decision to lift pre-entry COVID-19 testing requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers entering Canada on April 1.
-
Passport problems: renewal and registration delays frustrating Canadians
A rise in demand for passport services is leading to a backlog nationwide and a headache for many international travellers.
-
Baby goats born at Granary Road 1 month before opening
Staff at Granary Road are celebrating the birth of two baby goats born at the park this week.
Kitchener
-
St. Patrick's Day Waterloo: Massive crowds descend on Marshall Street after Ezra Avenue fenced off
With Ezra Avenue blocked off with fencing, party-goers crammed on to Marshall Street instead.
-
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
Vancouver
-
B.C. COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations below 300 for first time since January
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals dropped below 300 on Thursday for the first time in months.
-
B.C.'s hard-hit tourism sector applauds relaxed travel testing requirements
B.C.'s once-thriving tourism sector is anxiously awaiting the pending removal of Canada's pre-entry COVID-19 testing requirements.
-
Sex offender who left Vancouver hospital wanted Canada-wide
Police are searching for a convicted sex offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after leaving a Vancouver hospital in violation of a court order.
Edmonton
-
60 or 70 shots fired in Edmonton 'mass shooting event,' 2 charged: police chief
Police have arrested and charged two people in relation to a 'horrific' mass shooting that killed one man and injured six others in central Edmonton on Saturday.
-
NEW
NEW | BA.2 subvariant could cause Alberta's 6th wave by May: biologist
With the emergence of a new subvariant of COVID-19, one developmental biologist is questioning if dropping restrictions and mask mandates in Alberta was the right call.
-
Ammolite to become official Alberta gemstone
The gemstone, found predominantly in the southern part of the province, would be added to the Emblems of Alberta Act if passed.
Windsor
-
Tourism sector applauds removal of border testing regime
After two years uncertainty at the Canada-U.S. border, the border city tourism sector finally has something to lift it up as the federal government does away with the requirement to show a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into Canada.
-
Colleges, faculty union resume bargaining
Ontario's colleges and the union representing faculty returned to the bargaining table Thursday to discuss the academic employee collective agreement.
-
WECHU reports drop in high-risk cases and hospitalizations Thursday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 65 new high-risk cases and 27 hospitalizations on Thursday.
Regina
-
'An accelerated pace': Deaths related to homelessness increasing in Regina, local volunteer group says
A group representing volunteers who helped with Regina’s homeless encampment during the fall said it is dealing with an increase in deaths since the camp was dismantled.
-
28 COVID-19 related deaths, 832 lab cases reported March 6-12
Twenty-eight COVID-19 related deaths and 832 new laboratory confirmed cases were announced by the province in its update for the week of March 6-12.
-
SGI rebate cheques causing more criticism
As gas prices continue to soar in Saskatchewan, residents are having a harder time making ends meet. A $100 rebate by Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) was recently announced to give some relief, but more can be done according to the Saskatchewan NDP.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police issue tickets to St. Patrick’s Day revellers
Thousands of people packed bars, restaurants and house parties to enjoy the first St. Patrick's Day without COVID-19 restrictions in three years.
-
Woman treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to a crash on North River Road at Donald Street at 4:50 p.m. Thursday.
-
Thousands caught by Ottawa’s photo radar cameras not ticketed
Mayor Jim Watson is calling on the Ontario government to extend the processing limitation period for mailing out tickets to motorists nabbed by the cameras to between 45 and 60 days.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman, 62, accused of defrauding care home residents
A 62-year-old woman is accused of defrauding residents at a Saskatchewan long-term care home.
-
St. Patrick's Day offers 'a chance to smile' in Saskatoon
People in Saskatoon were once again filling into pubs to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday.
-
Man faces harassment charge after allegedly making hundreds of 911 calls: Sask. RCMP
A 59-year-old Kenaston man has been charged after hundreds of non-urgent calls were made to the province's 911 dispatch centre.