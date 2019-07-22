

Adam Kovac, CTV Montreal





Hydro-Quebec is warning clients to beware of several scams being carried out by people fraudulently using the Crown Corporation’s name.

On its website, Hydro-Quebec specifically warned of e-mail and text fraud schemes, telephone fraud and fake job offers.

The company warned clients to be on the lookout for e-mails purporting to be from Hydro-Quebec by looking for spelling mistakes or awkward phrasing, references to a fictitious problem such as a late payment or links to websites asking for personal information.

They also warned of phone calls being made in which fraudsters pretend to be Hydro-Quebec employees and warned against giving out credit card information, saying the company does not accept payment by credit card.

Other scams include being offered a job at Hydro-Quebec but needing to spend money to open a file and have it assessed.

Hydro-Quebec did not specify if there had been an increase in the number of scams being carried out in their name.