Hydro-Quebec warns clients against falling for scams
The Hydro Quebec logo decorates the side of a building (August 12, 2010)
Adam Kovac, CTV Montreal
Published Monday, July 22, 2019 11:13AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 22, 2019 11:14AM EDT
Hydro-Quebec is warning clients to beware of several scams being carried out by people fraudulently using the Crown Corporation’s name.
On its website, Hydro-Quebec specifically warned of e-mail and text fraud schemes, telephone fraud and fake job offers.
The company warned clients to be on the lookout for e-mails purporting to be from Hydro-Quebec by looking for spelling mistakes or awkward phrasing, references to a fictitious problem such as a late payment or links to websites asking for personal information.
They also warned of phone calls being made in which fraudsters pretend to be Hydro-Quebec employees and warned against giving out credit card information, saying the company does not accept payment by credit card.
Other scams include being offered a job at Hydro-Quebec but needing to spend money to open a file and have it assessed.
Hydro-Quebec did not specify if there had been an increase in the number of scams being carried out in their name.
