Hydro-Quebec gears up for 'very big weekend' in attempt to restore power to 30,000 homes
Hydro-Québec is aiming to reduce the number of homes still without electricity, a week after deadly storms in Quebec and Ontario, to around 20,000 by Saturday morning.
On Friday morning, more than 43,000 households in the province still had no electricity, the majority of them in the Laurentians.
Of this number, several thousand customers experienced their outage only recently, since last night, due to a few gusts of wind, said Eric Fillion, an executive vice-president at Hydro-Quebec.
"Fortunately, we suspect that it was small trees that touched our wires and affected the networks. This should be fixable more quickly," he said at a press briefing on Friday morning in the Lac Sir-John sector.
As for the initial count of 30,000 customers without electricity for six days, "we hope to bring that to around 20,000 tomorrow morning," said Fillion, speaking alongside Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonatan Julien .
"So we still have a very big weekend," he said.
The two other regions most affected by the outages remain the Lanaudière and Outaouais.
Fillion didn't try to skirt the fact that the task is colossal for the 2,000 workers who are currently at work in the field.
To give an example, it will take two days just to resupply around 40 homes in the Lac Sir-John sector, Fillion explained.
"We have trees more than a metre in diameter that have fallen on our lines, which have then torn down poles. We're going to have to clean up the vegetation. We will also have to make poles in the rock," he said.
The rain forecast for Friday could slow down the progress of the work a little, too.
Minister Julien also spoke about the "very, very heavy" obstacles on the roads just to get to the scene of the breakdowns.
"The experience we are currently living is disproportionate to that observed in 2019, which had affected more people," he said. "We're seeing that the nature of the repairs to be made to the network is gigantic."
At a previous press conference, Hydro-Québec had warned that residences that are more isolated or more difficult to access would have to wait until Friday or Saturday for the power supply to be restored.
Julien and Fillion called for the patience of the people affected, also asking them not to do any improvisational electrical work and reminding them to simply stay away from the wires because of the risk of accident.
Separately, Hydro Ottawa says most of the approximately 31,000 Ottawa customers who were still without power on Friday should get it back during the day. However, weather conditions could affect restoration efforts if stronger winds, rains and thunderstorms occur.
Across Ontario, Hydro One is warning that stricken customers in the Bancroft, Perth and Tweed areas are expected to be without power for several more days. About 61,000 Hydro One customers spent Friday night in the dark.
Last Saturday's severe weather caused the deaths of at least 11 people in Ontario and Quebec.
The latest death, reported Thursday, is that of a 58-year-old man who the Ontario Provincial Police say was struck by a falling tree in a remote area of the town of Marmora and Lake.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 27, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Children called 911 as police waited outside classrooms, Texas official says
Nearly 20 officers were in a hallway outside of the classrooms at a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman, authorities said Friday.
Amid protests, NRA meets in Texas after school massacre
The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to "reflect on" -- and deflect any blame for -- the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
NEW | 'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
An 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
Johnny Depp's lawyers ask jury to give actor 'his life back'
Johnny Depp's lawyers asked a jury Friday 'to give Mr. Depp his life back' by finding that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, committed libel.
'I don't deserve this': Amber Heard responds to online hate
As Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard wound down, Heard took her final opportunity on the stand to comment on the hate and backlash she’s endured online during the trial.
Iran seizes 2 Greek tankers in Persian Gulf, tensions spike
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized two Greek oil tankers on Friday in the Persian Gulf, just after Athens assisted the U.S. in seizing an Iranian oil tanker over alleged sanctions violations in the Mediterranean Sea.
Monkeypox in Canada: Act now to stop it, expert urges, before it's too late
With 26 cases of monkeypox now confirmed in Canada, health officials warn that number will likely grow in the coming days and weeks. However, one expert says the outbreak can be stopped if the country works quickly to get it under control.
Toronto
-
Wild video captures moment tornado touches down in Uxbridge, Ont.
New video has emerged showing the moment a tornado touched down in Uxbridge, Ont. over the weekend, ripping the roof off a local brewery.
-
27-year-old man carrying air rifle near Toronto elementary school shot dead. What we know so far
There’s an increased police presence around four Toronto schools this morning after a 27-year-old man walking the nearby streets with an air rifle was shot dead by police on Thursday.
-
'If there'd even been five minutes' warning': Woman questions storm Ontario alert system
Bethany Armstrong watched as the sky turned a tint of green on Saturday afternoon without a warning that so many others received on their phones.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | More than 18 hours to find five N.S. mass shooting victims was 'deficient': lawyer
A lawyer for families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting says an 18-hour delay in finding five bodies of those killed by the shooter is a sign of "deficient" policing.
-
Who was driving this car near the scene of a double-homicide in 2019? N.B. RCMP want to know
The RCMP is trying to determine who was driving a car near the scene of a double-homicide in Dieppe, N.B., in September 2019.
-
'We just want to stay': N.S. family struggling to find affordable home may be forced to leave the province
A Nova Scotia family may be forced to leave the province due to the lack of affordable housing units on the market today.
London
-
Charges upgraded following March shooting
Charges have been upgraded after a shooting in east London back in March.
-
Sarnia, Ont. man convicted of murder sentenced to life in prison
A Sarnia man convicted of murder last January has been sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole for 15 years.
-
Arrest made in Lambton County homicide
An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide investigation in Lambton County,
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man charged with luring, assaulting victim under the age of 16
A 54-year-old man is facing several charges in Sudbury, including sexual assault, following an investigation triggered by reports someone was trying to traffic a victim under the age of 16.
-
Sault police dealing with shooting on Bruce Street
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are dealing with a shooting incident at a residence on Bruce Street, police said Friday.
-
27-year-old man carrying air rifle near Toronto elementary school shot dead. What we know so far
There’s an increased police presence around four Toronto schools this morning after a 27-year-old man walking the nearby streets with an air rifle was shot dead by police on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Coyote attack on dog and owner prompts partial closure of Fish Creek Provincial Park
Alberta Parks has closed a section of Fish Creek Provincial Park in the city's southeast after aggressive coyotes attacked a dog and its owner.
-
Judge denies bail for protester charged in southern Alberta border blockade
A judge has denied bail for a man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade in southern Alberta.
-
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
Kitchener
-
Guelph high school volleyball referee facing multiple sex assault charges
A man, who was a referee at high school volleyball games in Guelph for more than 30 years, is facing sex assault-related charges.
-
Wild video captures moment tornado touches down in Uxbridge, Ont.
New video has emerged showing the moment a tornado touched down in Uxbridge, Ont. over the weekend, ripping the roof off a local brewery.
-
Region says high safety risk at Kitchener encampment, residents will have to move
The Region of Waterloo says there's a high safety risk at a Kitchener encampment and they are working with residents to prepare for their eventual move out.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 children allegedly abducted from mother's home: Vancouver police
Vancouver police say two children were allegedly abducted from their mother's home Thursday evening.
-
More sex-related charges against B.C. man who fled with daughters to Ontario
A British Columbia man who was in the news earlier this year when he fled his hometown of Salmon Arm, taking his two daughters with him, is facing more charges related to sex crimes.
-
Caught-on-cam arson: Police looking for someone with burns on face, hands who fled scene on scooter
Police say they're looking for a suspect who was likely burned when they set fire to a vehicle on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast, then used an electric scooter as a getaway vehicle.
Edmonton
-
Oilers keen to add another championship chapter to storied franchise
The Edmonton Oilers have a rich history. This iteration wants to add another memorable chapter.
-
'Happy birthday, Ben': Oilers, fans send love to ambassador who just turned 6
Thousands of Oilers fans sang fresh six-year-old Ben Stelter "Happy Birthday" from Rogers Place Thursday night.
-
8 people charged after Edmonton police seize $1.1M in cigarettes, drugs, cash, cars
Five men and three women have been arrested and charged after a million-dollar seizure by the Edmonton Police Service Drug and Gang Enforcement Section (EDGE).
Windsor
-
Downtown Mission says goodbye to Victoria Avenue location
Supporters and friends of the Downtown Mission are saying goodbye to the shelter’s old location on Victoria Avenue.
-
CTV News Windsor's Rich Garton wins RTDNA award for investigative reporting
CTV News Windsor reporter Rich Garton has won a Regional Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Edward R. Murrow Award for his 2021 story about an abuse victim speaking out.
-
Nine beaches open for swimming in Windsor-Essex
A true sign summer is just around the corner - the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has launched its beach water quality testing program at nine local beaches.
Regina
-
Sask. family's eviction from home cancelled after accounting error discovered with rent
A Regina family facing homelessness will not be evicted from their government-owned rental unit after it was discovered they owed more than $1,000 in back rent.
-
Sask. mothers continue to feel impact of baby formula shortage
A baby formula shortage caused by a recall of products manufactured at a facility in the United States has created a ripple effect into Saskatchewan, with many mothers feeling the strain trying to feed their babies.
-
Bald eagle sightings in Regina not as rare as some might think
It’s not going to be every day a person spots a bald eagle flying over their head or sitting in a tree while going for a walk around Regina’s Wascana Lake, but according to a University of Regina Professor of Biology, it’s more common than many might think.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa 'still set for the bulk of customers' to have power this evening
As of Friday morning, 33,000 Hydro Ottawa customers remain without power in all neighbourhoods of the city.
-
Principal leaving Orleans French Catholic high school two weeks after dress code blitz
The principal of a French Catholic high school in Orleans is leaving the school this week, two weeks after students said a dress code enforcement "blitz" left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Ottawa sees drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations heading into the weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 15 Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active COVID-19 on Friday, down from 17 on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
'We will have to deal with the issues': Saskatoon condo residents at odds with city over public washroom plan
Outcry over the planned location of public washrooms caused Tuesday's city council meeting to stretch late into the evening.
-
10-year-old Sask. girl helps save grandmother's life
A Saskatchewan woman’s granddaughter is being recognized for helping save her life and minimizing the effects of stroke after she called 911.
-
Saskatoon police seize gun, drugs, cash in bust
Three men are facing a series of drug trafficking and gun charges following an investigation by Saskatoon police.