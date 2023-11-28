MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Hundreds of thousands of Quebec union workers to announce week-long strike: sources

    Sources have confirmed that the Common Front of unions will announce strike days from Dec. 8 to 14.

    The Common Front, which is made up of the CSN, CSQ, FTQ, and APTS unions and represents around 420,000 workers in the health, social services, and education sectors, is set to make the announcement at 11 a.m. this morning.

    The Common Front held a single strike day on Nov. 6 and followed by three strike days from Nov. 21 to 23.

    The unions will join the already striking federation of teachers' unions in the French-language system (FAE - Fédération autonome de l'enseignement) are on a general unlimited strike, which, they say, could last until Christmas. 

