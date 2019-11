MONTREAL -- A large demonstration gathered in Montreal's Parc Emelie Gamelin Nov. 2 in support of Chilean protesters demanding better healthcare, wages and a new pension system.

At least 20 people have died since the protests started, and some at Montreal's protest are demanding Chilean President Sebastian Pinera resign, and for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take a harder position against Chile's government.

Protesters are planning another demonstration Wednesday evening outside the Chilean consulate on Sherbrooke St. in Montreal.