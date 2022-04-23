Humble hero Guy Lafleur always took time to meet his fans
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur's passing was felt across the hockey world, but nowhere more so than in his home province of Quebec, and in the city he became an icon in: Montreal.
Hockey greats, politicians, celebrities and broadcasters recounted times they watched Lafleur play or met him on the street, but it was the fan on the street that perhaps exemplifies Lafleur's ability to remain down-to-earth throughout his life.
With his passing at 70 on Friday, social media was flooded with messages and memories of fans who got the chance to chat with him, shake his hand, take a selfie or get an autograph.
"Very gracious and kind," "class act," and "a real legend" are a select few of the comments from those who met Lafleur on the street, in a restaurant, at fan events, legends charity games, or walking down a tunnel towards the Bell Centre where his statue stands surrounded by flowers from those who will miss him.
"Unlike other 'celebs,' he was patient and genuinely interested in interacting with the kids and parents who came out to our local arena to meet him," said Vanessa Torres, whose son had a shirt signed by no. 10.
Guy Lafleur signing an autograph for a young fan. SOURCE: Vanessa Torres
More than a few met the Habs' all-time points leader at charity or legends' alumni games where Lafleur was a consistent presence.
"As a Timbit that played in the intermission (when) I was a little kid, I was in the corner trying to dig out the puck and Guy picked me up under his right arm took the puck and traveled all the way to the other side of the ice with me under his arm and scored a goal," said Kyle MacDougall. "This is something I will never forget."
Wade Deer from Kahnawake went to the Bell Centre boutique to buy his infant son some Habs pyjamas. When he was leaving, Deer noticed someone walking towards him.
"All I can think is this guy just has a presence. He radiates something special," said Deer. "It’s the hair. When I look at him, it hits me. All the video and pictures of that blond hair flowing behind him as he flies up the ice. Nobody looks like him. He was a one-of-a-kind superstar that looked and played like no one else. I never got to see him play live, but I know all the myths and legends about this man, and here he is, walking right toward me. I almost couldn’t say anything."
He was able to ask Lafleur for a pic with him and his son, which, naturally, Lafleur obliged.
Guy Lafleur and fan Wade Deer from Kahnawake. SOURCE: Wade Deer
Robert Mancini's four-year-old son also got a pic with Lafleur, and, now 10 years old, his son was proud to have met him before he passed away.
"When he heard he passed away, the first thing he said was, 'Wow! I met him!'" said Mancini.
Guy Lafleur with a four-year-old who remembered the meeting six years later when the legend passed away. SOURCE: Robert Mancini
Lafleur was an honourary colonel and regularly visited Canadian Armed Forces personnel at home and abroad. Retired military police petty officer first-class Paul Hebert was one of the military personnel who played ball hockey with the legend in Afghanistan in 2009 before no. 10 joined the servicemen and women at a barbeque.
"Great man," said Hebert. "Definitely a morale booster to all of us that day."
Guy Lafleur with fan and serviceman Paul Hebert in 2009 in Afghanistan. SOURCE: Paul Hebert
