Human rights group calls new Quebec police law a 'historic setback'
A Montreal-based human rights organization says that if passed in its current form, Bill 14, which aims to update public safety legislation, would undermine the right of the vast majority of citizens to file police ethics complaints and create a "historic setback."
The Ligue des droits et libertés (LDL) explains that currently, the Police Act allows anyone to file a police ethics complaint. Security Minister François Bonnardel's recently tabled Bill 14, however, would restrict this right only to people who are present at the scene of a police intervention as a party or witness, as well as to people who have been victims of inappropriate behaviour by a police officer.
This means that "third-party complainants" will no longer be able to file a complaint on behalf of others, the LDL and the Coalition Against Police Repression and Abuse (CRAP) said at a press conference on Monday to voice their objection to the legislation.
"Although they account for just over three per cent of complaints, third-party complaints lead to 22.6 per cent of ethics citations and 27.9 per cent of sanctions," said LDL spokesperson Lynda Khelil. "Third-party complaints are very well-founded and that's what bothers the police.
"By removing the right to complain from third parties, the bill proposes to create a new reporting regime where third parties will no longer be able to be informed of the reasons for the rejection of their complaint or to request a review of the decision. This is a very clear weakening of the system."
She said the bill proposes a "historic rollback of the police ethics regime" when oversight of police actions, the fight against police brutality, is a collective responsibility.
PROTECTING THE COMMUNITY
CRAP spokesperson Alexandre Popovic is also a regular voice in police ethics complaints, and acts out of solidarity with "those who are unfortunately no longer with us to make their voices heard" and the relatives of victims.
"When I read in the newspaper that a person has lost his life at the hands of a police officer, I have the reflex to lodge a complaint," said the man who has lodged at least four complaints. "If the police use force in the name of protecting the community, we are all concerned when a citizen ends up in hospital or in the cemetery as a result of police action. It's not true that I'm going to give a blank cheque to the 15,000 or so police officers active on Quebec territory because the community also needs to be protected against police officers who are quick on the truncheon, quick on the taser or quick on the pepper spray."
The LDL and other partners have long been calling for reform of the police ethics system for a long time.
Among other things, they want to see the time limit for filing a complaint extended from one to three years and to allow complainants to opt out of the voluntary conciliation process.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 8, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Canadians countrywide are experiencing drastically different weather this week, as some cope with wildfires while others contend with a snowstorm.
Liberals move to restrict committee work, House debate on gun control Bill C-21
The federal government is trying to limit how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate the Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21.
Prince Louis, 5, conducts first royal engagement
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.
Documents reveal inside look as Alberta officials prepared for a 'landslide' of orphan wells
Alberta's oil and gas regulators predicted a 'landslide' of orphan wells was coming. Newly obtained documents reveal internal anxieties.
Ottawa renews federal anti-gang and gun violence program with $390 million in funding
The federal Liberals are renewing their multimillion-dollar program to fight gang violence and gun crime.
About two thirds of Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach NATO target: Nanos
Most Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach the two per cent target set by NATO allies, according to a national survey conducted by Nanos for CTV News.
New report finds child-care spots available for only 29 per cent of those who need it
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
What is the U.K. iPhone 'throttling' lawsuit against Apple?
Batterygate is back in the news as Apple looks to block a lawsuit in the United Kingdom accusing the company of 'throttling' the performance of its iPhones.
Dianna Agron responds to decade-long speculation about Taylor Swift relationship
More than a decade ago there was speculation that 'Glee' star Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift may have had a 'Love Story.'
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario passes health-care bill allowing private clinics to conduct more surgeries
The Ontario government has passed a bill allowing more private clinics to conduct OHIP-covered surgeries as advocates warn of potential legal action.
-
'Far more prepared': Pearson airport head promises smoother summer travel season ahead
A year after delays at Canada’s busiest travel hub made international headlines, the airport’s top boss promised this summer will be different.
-
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
Atlantic
-
RCMP identify New Brunswick lobster fishermen who died after falling into ocean
An uncle and his nephew have been identified as the two lobster fishermen who died on the opening day of their season off the northeastern coast of New Brunswick.
-
Officers seize $500,000 worth of baby eels outside Halifax amid fishery closure
The federal Fisheries Department says it has seized 113 kilograms of baby eels worth about $500,000 during a recent inspection.
-
150K illegal cigarettes seized in Dagger Woods, N.S., traffic stop: RCMP
Two men are facing a series of charges after police seized 150,000 illegal cigarettes during a traffic stop in Dagger Woods, N.S.
London
-
Repair work underway, 118 customers without gas after car struck home in Woodstock
Several homes in Woodstock had to be evacuated after a car crashed into a house and ruptured the line.
-
House arrest for Ontario man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau
The man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau has been sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and 12 months of probation.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Emergency Preparedness Week highlights new tools
London fire fighters demonstrated new tools used for extrication in one of two demonstrations to kick off Emergency Preparedness Week.
Northern Ontario
-
Crash on Municipal Road 35 near Azilda in Greater Sudbury
A pothole crew is shaken after a crash on Municipal Road 35 southeast of the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda on Monday morning.
-
Commercial truck driver in serious condition after Highway 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate a crash involving a single commercial vehicle on Highway 11.
-
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition. While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments.
Calgary
-
Calgary to open centre for Alberta wildfire evacuees
The City of Calgary is helping the relief effort for those affected by the wildfires in central and northern Alberta, including sending personnel to help battle fires and opening a reception centre for fleeing residents.
-
4 Drayton Valley homes destroyed by wildfire; county fire chief dispels return rumours
Four homes on the edge of Drayton Valley have been destroyed by an out-of-control wildfire that grew more than a thousand hectares on Sunday.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to provide update on provincial wildfire situation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to provide an update on the province's ongoing wildfires later this afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash closes Hwy 401 westbound through Cambridge
Ontario Provincial Police say a crash closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Cambridge on Monday.
-
The Hopper fire deemed suspicious: Cambridge Fire Department
Cambridge Fire says it’s believed people were living in the vacant building and one person was seen leaving the burning structure.
-
Ironman win sends Kitchener-Waterloo athlete to world championship
An athlete from Kitchener-Waterloo won her category at an ironman race in Texas, qualifying her for the world championship this fall.
Vancouver
-
Porter Airlines to add non-stop route between Vancouver and Ottawa this summer
Travellers between Vancouver and Ottawa will have a new, non-stop flight option this summer.
-
2 wildfires in northeastern B.C. nearly double in size within day
Two out-of-control wildfires in northeastern British Columbia have nearly doubled in size in one day.
-
BC Housing in the spotlight as province prepares to release forensic audit
The Crown corporation that administers subsidized housing in British Columbia will be under a microscope Monday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to provide update on provincial wildfire situation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to provide an update on the province's ongoing wildfires later this afternoon.
-
4 Drayton Valley homes destroyed by wildfire; county fire chief dispels return rumours
Four homes on the edge of Drayton Valley have been destroyed by an out-of-control wildfire that grew more than a thousand hectares on Sunday.
-
Ponoka County shelter-in-place order lifted despite RCMP failing to find armed man
An "exhaustive" search for an armed and dangerous man in Ponoka County has been unsuccessful, RCMP say.
Windsor
-
Second fire at same house on Hall Ave deemed deliberate
Windsor firefighters responded to a fire at the same house for the second time in two months.
-
Free living expenses and a salary: Canadian Navy offering 'no strings attached' employment
HMCS Hunter in Windsor is part of a new recruitment initiative called the “naval experience program”.
-
Novice driver faces impaired charge after traffic stop in Chatham-Kent
OPP have charged a novice driver with impaired driving after a traffic stop for speeding in Chatham-Kent.
Regina
-
NHL Draft Lottery set to reveal which team can select Pats' Bedard first overall
Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard will learn what National Hockey League (NHL) team will likely draft him first overall on Monday night when the NHL Draft Lottery takes place.
-
Volunteers show up in force for community cleanup in Moose Jaw
Following spring cleanup efforts in Regina, residents in Moose Jaw followed suit with their own 'Community Cleanup Day.'
-
New report finds child-care spots available for only 29 per cent of those who need it
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa school named after Julie Payette gets new name
An Ottawa school named after former governor general Julie Payette is getting a new name.
-
PSAC releases new details on tentative agreements for federal workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says tentative four-year contract agreements with the federal government provide workers with $23,000 more, on average, in their pockets by the end of the agreement.
-
Water levels 'slowly declining' on the Ottawa River
Water levels are now "slowly declining" on the Ottawa River in the national capital region, but officials warn the water will remain high for another week or two.
Saskatoon
-
Northern Sask. residents returning home following wildfire evacuation
A wildfire that forced residents of La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) from their homes has been contained, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Saskatoon event raises over $18,000 for Kids Help Phone
Nearly 100 participants turned out for the BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk event, rallying communities together in support of Kids Help Phone.
-
New report finds child-care spots available for only 29 per cent of those who need it
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.