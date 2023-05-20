How you can recycle your old electronics in Montreal this weekend

In a bid to keep electronics out of landfills, a drop-off centre opened at Galeries d’Anjou on Saturday.

People were invited to bring by unwanted computers, televisions, phones and other electronic devices.

The devices are sent to sorting centres, triaging what is still useful from what needs to be dismantled and recycled.

The depot continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Galeries d’Anjou.

You can find more information about regular drop-off points for electronics here.

Watch the report above from CTV News Montreal’s Max Harrold for more details.