Hit musical Hamilton coming to Montreal in 2025

The smash Broadway hit Hamilton is coming to Montreal next year.

Evenko and Broadway Across Canada have confirmed that the award-winning musical will be performed at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier in Place des Arts in 2025. Dates and ticket information have not yet been announced.

The production, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, made its Broadway debut in 2015, tells the story of U.S. Founding Father Alexander Hamilton's life through singing and rapping. It has been met with wide acclaim, setting box office records on Broadway and winning 11 Tony awards, among other accolades.