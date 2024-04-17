MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Hit musical Hamilton coming to Montreal in 2025

    HAMILTON
    Share

    The smash Broadway hit Hamilton is coming to Montreal next year.

    Evenko and Broadway Across Canada have confirmed that the award-winning musical will be performed at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier in Place des Arts in 2025. Dates and ticket information have not yet been announced.

    The production, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, made its Broadway debut in 2015, tells the story of U.S. Founding Father Alexander Hamilton's life through singing and rapping. It has been met with wide acclaim, setting box office records on Broadway and winning 11 Tony awards, among other accolades.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.

    Earthquake jolts southern Japan

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.

    Ancient skeletons unearthed in France reveal Mafia-style killings

    More than 5,500 years ago, two women were tied up and probably buried alive in a ritual sacrifice, using a form of torture associated today with the Italian Mafia, according to an analysis of skeletons discovered at an archaeological site in southwest France.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News