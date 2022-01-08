MONTREAL -- A young driver was arrested after allegedly causing no less than five collisions late Friday night on the Metropolitan Expressway in Montreal's Anjou borough.

Police were called around 11 p.m. on Highway 40, at kilometer 73, eastbound, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reported.

Upon arrival, they found a man in his 40s in critical condition. He was transported to a local hospital, and his condition stabalized by Saturday morning.

A 26-year-old male was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence of alcohol. A blood sample was taken to determine his blood-alcohol level. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

The young man could face charges of impaired driving, dangerous driving and drug trafficking, the SQ said.

A collision investigator was dispatched to the scene to investigate the collisions.

The highway was reopened by 4 a.m.

Police were not able to specify details about the collisions Saturday morning, but mentioned that it was not a pile-up.