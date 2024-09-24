Hilton Laval union members first in Quebec to ratify agreement

Union members at the Hilton Laval hotel have ratified the agreement in principle reached with the employer to renew their collective agreement, by a margin of 89 per cent.

The settlement is the first to be reached as part of the coordinated negotiations being conducted by the CSN-affiliated Fédération du commerce in a potential 30 hotels in the Montreal, Quebec City, Saguenay and Eastern Townships regions.

The federation now hopes to export this settlement to other hotels, even if they are different employers.

"This agreement will pave the way for the 29 other unions that are part of the coordinated bargaining process, and the gains that have been made on our seven bargaining priorities," said Michel Valiquette, treasurer and sector representative at the Fédération du commerce, in an interview.

"The agreement provides for a wage increase of 10 per cent for the first year, then three per cent for the second, three per cent for the third and five per cent for the fourth year," said Valiquette.

The agreement also includes improvements to holiday entitlements: a third week after two years' service and a seventh week after 30 years.

It also provides for an increase in the employer's contribution to group insurance, as well as other clauses relating to training, personnel agencies, workload and tips, added Valiquette.

"I think they've understood that providing our workers with good working conditions is not an expense but an investment. There was also mobilization; there were days of strike action on this issue too," said Valiquette to explain the conclusion of the agreement.

The Hilton Laval union members walked out at the same time as several of their colleagues from other hotels on Aug. 8 and 30 during a joint strike day.

They also walked off on three other days, he added.